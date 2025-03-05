Fire crews work to tackle kitchen blaze at Shrewsbury home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury Fire Station were called to a house fire on Grove Lane at around 5.22pm.

The crews arrived to find a fire involving a gas cooker and electric hood and used two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire, then used thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots.

The fire was confirmed as out and the crews away from the scene at 6.02pm.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 5.22pm on Wednesday, March 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as House Fire in Shrewsbury.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and an Operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used the following equipment to tackle the fire: Breathing Apparatus, Hosereel jet and Thermal imaging camera.

"The fire was a kitchen fire involving a gas cooker and electric hood. Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets whilst wearing breathing apparatus.

"A thermal imaging camera was used to check the ducting in the kitchen for hot spots.

"The stop message was received at 6.02pm."