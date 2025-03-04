Knighton celebrated St David's Day in style with a 'All things Welsh' event

Judith Credoz introduced the event and then compered the proceedings.

Eleri Darkins opened the event playing a series folk pieces on her magnificent pedal harp.

She was followed by Knighton Church in Wales School with a medley of dance and song. There were prizes for the best children in Welsh costume.

Welsh poetry, folk songs and Knighton Hand Bell Ringers were grouped together in succession for a taster of Welsh culture in various forms.

Matt Clark recited a joke in Welsh and a poem which he wrote about his pursuits of the learning the Welsh language, Rosemary Hanna recited a poem in Welsh entitled Cucumbers of Wolverhampton and Judith Credoz performed three folk songs.

There was then a memorable presentation of photos showing Welsh harpist costumes of the past by Rosalind Black from the Welsh Textile Museum.

Eleri completed her repertoire on the harp before the Llanfair Singers closed the event with a succession of song, before a resounding rendition of the Welsh National Anthem.