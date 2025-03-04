Llanwrtyd Thursday Club heard about hearing loss support in Powys at the latest meeting

Peri also said how sad everyone was to learn of the recent and sudden passing away of Janet Price, the local hairdresser and how she will be greatly missed by several of the members present.

She expressed sincere sympathy to members of Janet’s family and her many friends.

The guest speaker for the afternoon was Mr Keith Brelstaff of the Hearing Support Team at Powys County Council who gave an informative talk on Hearing Loss, mentioning some of the equipment that is currently available for the home such as flashing light doorbells, personal television amplifiers, loop systems, specialist telephones and visual flashing or vibrating alarms’ etc.

Keith had brought along with him many examples of this equipment which members were able to see and try out and which could be most beneficial to them.

Lesley Lovegrove thanked Keith for a most informative and interesting afternoon.

For further information contact The Hearing Support Team on 01597826554.

Members then enjoyed afternoon tea and the raffle prize was won by Harley Arnold.

Llanwrtyd Thursday Club meetings are held at 2pm on the first and third Thursday afternoon each month at the Drovers Rest, Llanwrtyd and new members are always welcome.