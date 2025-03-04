'I'm using my equestrian skills to help others enjoy my horse riding passion from my home in the Shropshire Hills'

"From being the youngest rider to successfully complete Exmoor’s 100-mile Golden Horseshoe challenge, to competing for Team England in the sport’s Home International in Ireland’s Wicklow Mountains, I have travelled far and wide over the past 15 years, whether in competition or simply for the pleasure of participation.

“Now I am using my equestrian skills and experience to create new resources that will encourage more riders to enjoy my passion for long distance riding.

“Operating from my home farm on the Long Mynd, I am researching, mapping and promoting over 40 circular routes throughout the Shropshire Hills National Landscape, aided by a grant from the Shropshire Hills Farming in Protected Landscapes Programme.

“The DEFRA-funded programme supports projects with four main themes which include nature, climate, people and place. My Pathfinder Project falls within the latter two categories of people and place.

“I hope the project will provide more opportunities for people to explore and enjoy the Shropshire Hills National Landscape on horseback, as well as maintain and preserve the local bridleways network for the future.

“Low impact recreational activities such as riding, walking and cycling are perfect for encouraging people to experience and connect with nature without damaging the landscape.

“I have explored vast areas of the UK countryside through my sport, but in my opinion, we really do have some of the best riding here in Shropshire.

“With the aim of encouraging others to ride out in some of the lesser known areas of the Shropshire Hills, away from the more popular honeypot sites, I have explored over 600 miles in the last nine months.

Katy Mellor

“I have dedicated my research to five main areas including the Long Mynd, Stiperstones, Wenlock Edge, Clun and the Clee Hills. Using existing bridleways and byways, I have created circular routes ranging between five and 15 miles, over varying difficulties of terrain.

“I wanted to accommodate all abilities of horse and rider and I believe there is something for everyone, whether it be novices learning to hack out, children on ponies, pleasure riders or experienced equine explorers.

“I have been physically riding and walking all the trails to check accessibility and for a first-hand review of each route.

“Once researched and plotted, I set off from my base at the foot of the Long Mynd, ready to explore the chosen route that day. My best workhorse throughout this project has been my 15.2hh, part-bred Arab, Quantock Phoenix.

“Phoenix and I had an excellent endurance season last year, which consisted of a joint win over 103km at Cirencester Park and first place in the 124km class at the Red Dragon competition in Builth Wells.

“We also secured a last-minute entry in the infamous Man V Horse marathon and raced home in second place. No doubt all of the hard work we have done exploring the Shropshire Hills has contributed to this success!

“I am well aware of my good fortune in having three horses of my own and they are the real heroes of the project, alongside my supportive mum who has been good company and enjoyed her guided rides around the Shropshire countryside.

“It’s been an intensive period of activity, as there is a project deadline to be met, and we’ve had to venture out in all conditions.

“There have been plenty of challenges along the way, including fallen trees, floods, tricky gates, rivers in spate, and severely overgrown tracks.

“When I’m unable to get out with the horse trailer due to snow and ice, I keep up to schedule by walking some of the routes, usually with my cocker spaniel Tikka for company.

“Another aim of the project has been to utilise as much off-road riding as possible to help reduce road traffic incidents as per the BHS ‘Dead Slow’ Road Safety Campaign.

“Where possible, I have avoided road work and have predominantly used quiet country lanes when there is no alternative.

“I have also taken into account the importance of finding safe locations to park, unload and tack up your horses. I use unique What3Words references and provide photos, so visitors can see the exact parking location before they set off.

“Availability is of course dependent on public use, but I have noted how many trailers/lorries are likely to fit into each of the parking areas.

“I have tried to find safe and accessible parking places to unload and tack up, as I know it can be intimidating travelling and arriving at unknown locations with your horse for the first time.

“I have also provided information on the number of gates, mileage, terrain, elevation and percentage of roadwork on each route.

“Water crossings, bridges, motorbike traps and any other significant obstacles are also all noted so that riders are fully aware of what to expect on every hack. Local attractions and – most importantly – pub stops are highlighted too.

“I opted to record the routes on the OS Maps app where they will be publicly available under the British Horse Society banner.

“I am also compiling a route library with individual guides for each trail.

“Currently these are available through a link on the Long Mynd and District Bridleways Association (LMDBA) website and I hope they will be available via the Shropshire Great Outdoors website in the near future.

“I have worked closely with LMDBA and they have been a huge help with my project and are pivotal to the maintenance of local bridleways.

“The LMDBA does brilliant work tackling overgrown routes and fixing difficult gates on their fortnightly work parties with the council.

“I have also been working with Shropshire Council, who are secondary checking the routes against the definitive map to ensure official rights of way are used, as well as being the main point of contact for any issues I find along the way.

“I am very grateful to have had this amazing opportunity and have thoroughly enjoyed hacking out and exploring new routes.

“You really can’t beat being out in the Shropshire countryside with your four-legged friends! I hope this work inspires others to get out exploring on horseback and enjoy what our amazing landscape has to offer.”

If you want to follow Katy’s journey on social media you can find her @pathfinderprojectshropshire to view her library of routes and look back at her adventures to date.

