Four different groups will be running Kington and District Community Shop throughout March

First to run and stock the shop will be Kington Bowling Club which will be at the High Street venue until March 11.

They will be followed from March 12 to 18 by Lyonshall Village Hall.

Evancoyd Church will run it from March 19 to 25 and Kington Walking Festival will stock the shop from March 25 until April 1.

Any group within a 10 mile radius of Kington which would like to be added to a list or organisations which will be offered any vacancies in the shop as they arise, should email kingtoncommunityshop@outlook.com.