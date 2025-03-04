Former boss of manipulative rapist Alexander Westwood 'sacked actor within weeks' due to behaviour

A former boss of rapist Alexander Westwood has revealed how he sacked the entitled manipulator after three weeks only be on the end of a spurious legal complaint from the actor.

The Shropshire publican, who did not want to be named, hired Westwood after he asked for bar work in a pub near his Albrighton home.

"I should have known when I read his CV," he said.

"He claimed to have worked at these amazing places and turned round pubs in a few months, so I asked him if he was so brilliant why did he need a job as a barman."

He added: "But, he was local, seemed confident and getting staff is not easy these days so we gave him a shot."

Alexander Westwood, 24, was jailed for 15-and-a-half years on Tuesday (West Midlands Police/PA)

However, it was not long before Westwood, who was jailed for 15 and a half years for 26 sex crimes last week including rape, was causing unease among the team.

The publican said: "He had only been here five minutes when he began ordering staff around like a manager when I was not around. I had to have a word with him about that, then I started to get complaints from our female staff members."