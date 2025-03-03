Jailed: Woman seriously injured her own solicitor by throwing laptop during police interview

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Daneaka Pennant, 27, formerly of Wellington, Telford, but currently remanded at HMP Foston Hall, appeared before Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentencing after admitting charges of actual bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker, and possession of a bladed article.

Pennant appeared via a video link from prison for the hearing, and was initially handed a suspended prison sentence for the offences, before walking out and refusing to return as Judge Anthony Lowe delivered his sentencing remarks.

Due to the incident he reconsidered, saying a suspended sentence would be "setting her up to fail", and instead jailed her immediately for a period of 14 months.

But due to current government rules, Pennant will only serve a matter of weeks having already been on remand since last August.

Simon Parry, prosecuting, explained how the incident relating to the first two charges had taken place at Malinsgate Police Station in Telford on October 31, 2023.

The court heard that Pennant had been calm for around 45 minutes of a video interview process, but then stood up, grabbed a laptop from a police officer and threw it with "considerable force".

The laptop hit her legal representative in the eye, causing what was described as "extreme pain".

The court was shown CCTV footage of the incident, with the unsuspecting solicitor hit as she sat on a chair in the corner of the room.