Teenager and man assessed by medics after motorbike and car crash in Shrewsbury

A man and a teenager were treated by medics after motorbike and a car crashed in Shrewsbury last night.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

The collision happened on Mount Pleasant Road. A man and a male teen were assessed by paramedics and discharged at the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 9.17pm on Sunday, March 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving one hatchback car and a motorcycle. 

“Crew made vehicle safe and used absorbent mats to soak up vehicle fluids.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Mount Pleasant Road at 7.42pm last night, one ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two patients, a man and a male teenager. They were both assessed and discharged at the scene. 

