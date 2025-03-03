Teenager and man assessed by medics after motorbike and car crash in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision happened on Mount Pleasant Road. A man and a male teen were assessed by paramedics and discharged at the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 9.17pm on Sunday, March 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving one hatchback car and a motorcycle.

“Crew made vehicle safe and used absorbent mats to soak up vehicle fluids.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Mount Pleasant Road at 7.42pm last night, one ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two patients, a man and a male teenager. They were both assessed and discharged at the scene.