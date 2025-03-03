Shropshire MPs' column - the latest from the county's representatives in Westminster

As I write to you, I am recovering from further surgery to have another toe amputated following complications after my original operation to have my foot reconstructed.

Nevertheless, I have been delighted to recently resume advice surgeries in Church Stretton and Highley.

I also discussed important issues around flooding with Culmington Flood Action Groups and water quality in the River Teme with the Environment Agency.

It was also great to attend the Much Wenlock Civic Service marking Shropshire Day, celebrating this fantastic county with all its history, beauty and opportunity.

Since the announcement of two Lloyds bank closures in South Shropshire, many people have contacted me to explain the impact it will have on them.

Customers in Ludlow have been signposted to the Hereford branch although it is almost 23 miles away, while Bridgnorth residents to the Tettenhall branch in Wolverhampton, which is some 11.55 miles away.

As the second largest inland county in England, we deserve better access to in person banking services than this.

I have called on Lloyds' Bank CEO to urgently share more details about planned continuity of services.

I have also launched a survey to gather support for a banking hub, which would help residents to access free to use cash and in-person banking services.

Historic England's latest risk register has 969 places of worship at risk of being lost.

This includes 19 venues in South Shropshire, three more compared to last year.

They play an integral role in rural communities like South Shropshire.

Research has found activities they deliver by saves the NHS £8.4 billion a year - the equivalent of employing 230,000 nurses.

I am committed to supporting them and the brilliant volunteers who look after these magnificent buildings.

I have called on the government to increase the funding available under the recently extended Places of Worship Support Scheme to the full £43 million annual budget that was maintained under the previous government and remove the cap on the amount that can be claimed.

Since October, I have written to Ministers on four different occasions to request a fairer council funding settlement for rural areas like ours.

The government have responded by opening up more avenues for councils to raise funding, but it is deeply concerning that a record number of councils have had to seek extra financial support.

It follows a massive shake up of local government funding, which has stripped rural councils like Shropshire of more than £100 million in direct funding.

This is combined with eye-watering hikes in National Insurance that will cost an extra £800 per employee.

I will continue to campaign for more equitable funding that recognises the unique challenges involved with delivering public services in remote communities like South Shropshire.