Plans for a new brochure, promoting all of Kington's festivals and activities during 2025, have changed

Kington Town Council agreed at its January meeting to pull together the brochure with help from local organisations and volunteers and they set aside £2,500 to pay for it.

But at the February meeting, town clerk Liz Kelso said the situation had changed.

Councillor Richard Banks said he understood there is up to £10,000 available through the Herefordshire Bid and they will produce a brochure combining Herefordshire Eat, Sleep and Live.

But he said the money has to be spent by the end of March and the Chamber of Trade and the Tourist Information Centre will make the application.

Councillor Banks said he understood that the brochure once it is created will have a shelf life of at least two years.

So he said the money placed in the town council’s budget for the brochure will not be needed but if the grant is not secured the local organisations intend to revert to the original plan of creating the brochure themselves.

The booklet will be distributed throughout the region’s tourist information offices and other venues once it is available in the spring.

The calendar of festivals will include the Wheelbarrow Night in June, the Vintage Show in August, the Christmas food festival.

Members agreed to rescind the previous agreement to pay for and produce the brochure.