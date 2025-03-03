Paramedics rush to South Shropshire after woman falls down embankment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at Clee Hill yesterday evening.

The fire brigade were on the scene and a call was made for medics from the specialist Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to attend.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 6.46pm on Sunday, March 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Ludlow.

“One female casualty slipped down embankment. Fire crews carried out first aid awaiting arrival of HART.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Ludlow.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.