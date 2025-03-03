A film about a woman who dreams of opening her own bakery will be shown at a Kington venue

Love Sarah will be screened at The Old Picture House in Kington on Saturday, March 15 at 7.30pm

A young woman wishes to fulfill her mother's dream of opening her own bakery in Notting Hill, London. To do this, she enlists the help of an old friend and her grandma.

The film will run for 98 minutes and there will be an interval.

Tickets are £6.50 for adults and they are available by calling 07855 254590