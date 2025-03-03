A film about the selection of a new pope will be shown at a venue near Knighton

Conclave will be screened to Everest Hall, Llanfair Waterdine on Saturday, March 15 at 7.30pm.

The pope is dead. The throne is vacant. Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini star in Oscar-winning director Edward Berger’s (All Quiet on the Western Front) sensational Conclave, adapted from Robert Harris’s bestselling novel about one of the world’s most mysterious and ancient events – the selection of a new pope.



Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) is tasked with running the covert process after the unexpected demise of a beloved Pope. But once the world’s most powerful Catholic leaders have gathered and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy, with an incendiary secret that could shake the very foundation of the Church.



“An entertainingly juicy adaptation of Robert Harris’s novel” ★★★★ The Guardian

The film runs for 120 minutes and there will be an interval.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £2 for children and they are available by calling 07810 393163