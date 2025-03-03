Casualty attends hospital after late-night caravan blaze in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The touring caravan was “100 per cent involved in fire” according to the fire brigade, who were in attendance last night at Findon Way, near the Shelton football pitches.

Paramedics did not attend the scene but a casualty did take themselves to hospital.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 11.43pm on Sunday, March 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a caravan fire in Shrewsbury.

“Incident involved touring caravan 100% involved in fire. Fire crews used two hose reel jets, one 45mm jet and thermal image camera.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury, and an operations officer was also there.