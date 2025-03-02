Telford man, 30, admits robbing cash and can of Monster and having knife at petrol station

Michael Holmes, aged 30, took £120 in cash and the energy drink from the man on January 27 this year, and had the knife in his possession at the Jet Charge Petrol Station in Sutton Hill, Telford on the same day.

Holmes, of Selkirk Drive, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to robbery and having a bladed article in a public place.