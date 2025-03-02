Inside the historic Shropshire countryside pub which has become a second home and a passion for landladies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Clee Hills are one of the most scenic and beautiful parts of south Shropshire, with the highest hill in the county in Brown Clee and miles of stunning scenery and hidden secrets.

One of the best comes at the foot of the hills in the village of Knowbury, where walkers wishing to take a break or drivers looking for a good bite to eat can find a pub with centuries of history, but also with a forward thinking outlook around food and drink.

The Bennetts End Inn has been serving customers since 1640, situated down a narrow lane from the centre of the village of Knowbury and very visible on approach due to the vivid white paintwork and very large beer garden, which looks over a stunning view of the south Shropshire countryside all the way down to Ludlow.

The Bennetts End Inn is set in splendid isolation at the bottom of Clee Hill

Inside, the pub pays tribute to its past with Tudor-framed beams across the intimate and cosy bar area, which also features a roaring log fire and is dog and walker friendly.

It is currently run by a three woman team of Angela Twigg, Sarah Thomas and Val Anderson, with Ms Anderson saying she had travelled perhaps the longest to run the pub after moving to the region from central London where she had been working on Carnaby Street, but had wanted a change after the Covid-19 pandemic and followed her daughter to Shropshire.