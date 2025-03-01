10 of the best snowdrop walks in the West Midlands and Shropshire

For those keen flower fans who are eager to see snowdrops poking through, Shropshire and the West Midlands boast a wealth of wonderful sites where walks among these brave blooms can be enjoyed.

To help you on your way, here are some of our top picks for snowdrop spotting across the region:

Attingham Park

Snowdrops in the grounds of Attingham Park

Snowdrops currently coat the grounds at Attingham Park, Shrewsbury, like snow. The beautiful flowers can be found near the National Trust property’s entrance gates, on the front drive, in the orchard, the woodland and the pleasure grounds. A perfect spot to enjoy nature at its best.

Dorothy Clive Garden

The Dorothy Clive Garden is a charitable garden trust located on the North Staffordshire, Shropshire and Cheshire borders. Enchanting networks of paths allow visitors to explore the tranquility of nature in all of its splendour, and the snowdrops are out now.

Shugborough Estate

The Shugborough Estate in Staffordshire is a great place to see snowdrops. The handsome National Trust site has a variety of gardens, including a walled garden, formal gardens, and an arboretum.

Dudmaston Hall

Snowdrops at Dudmaston Hall

This National Trust property near Bridgnorth is ideally situated for everyone across the region to enjoy its splendid snowdrops.

The site also boasts a family playground, a terraced garden and charming second-hand bookshops.

Cound

The village of Cound has a beautiful showing of snowdrops down by Coundmoor Brook and a charming snowdrop walk guide has been produced by Cound Guildhall. The route does cross private farmland, so if you are taking any pooch pals along with you, you must keep them on a lead.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

You can see snowdrops in all their blooming glory on a seasonal walk at Birmingham Botanical Gardens - one of Birmingham’s best attractions. The gardens are open for daily walks, but advance booking is advised.

Wightwick Manor and Gardens

Wightwick Manor, Wolverhampton, boasts a lovely garden all year round, but during the spring it becomes one of the most beautiful places in the Midlands.

This National Trust property could be the perfect place for you and yours to enjoy the snowdrops in bloom.

Benthall Hall

Benthall Hall

At this time of year, snowdrops can usually be found in abundance at Benthall Hall, Broseley.

Waymarked walks exist through the park and woodland, with views and footpaths to the Ironbridge Gorge.

Dudley Zoo and Castle

Famous for its magnificent menagerie of animals as well as its 11th century castle, this top West Midlands attraction is also a great place for snowdrop spotting.

An ideal day out that will keep the kids busy and allow you to enjoy the gems of spring.

Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses

The Rock Houses

Visitors to this National Trust site near Stourbridge can try to spot snowdrops growing in the meadow at the base of the rocky escarpment and imagine what life was like living inside a sandstone cave. They can then relax in the tea-room or browse the excellent selection of second-hand books in the book shed.