'What the f*** do you think you're doing?' - Shrewsbury sex pest confronted by brother of schoolgirl he groped

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

“Frightening” Stephen Lapsley, aged 48, targeted girls in the Longden Coleham area of Shrewsbury, following them and touching them inappropriately.

He sexually assaulted one of the girls twice and followed her on another occasion.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how one of the girls was walking home on her own on June 21 last year when Lapsley saw her and crossed the road to meet her.

“He ran his hand on her right leg between her thigh and her hip,” Graham Russell, prosecuting, told the court.

“That made her flinch,” he added. “At that stage she thought the contact had been accidental.” She told her family.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

“It wasn’t an accident, it was a deliberate sexual assault,” Mr Russell said.

The following Friday, June 28, she was walking home again and recognised Lapsley by Pengwern Court.

He crossed the road to her side and “ran a short distance to catch up with her”, and swapped his shopping bags into one hand “so he had a free hand to touch her”.