St David's Day: Shrewsbury firm celebrating magic of Wales by serving up traditional food

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury based company, which also has sales centres in Machynlleth and Stourport-on-Severn, will be flying the Welsh flag, handing out daffodils and serving up Welsh food favourites in its Love Coffee café and restaurant on March 1.

Salop Leisure always makes a special effort to celebrate St David’s Day because of the company’s important links with tourism in Mid Wales, which is at the heart of the business.

To bring a taste of Wales to the celebrations, Love Coffee will be serving up a special menu including leek and potato soup, bara brith and Welsh cakes.

Salop Leisure staff Tanya Richards and Catrin Mills don traditional Welsh costumes in preparation to celebrate St David’s Day.

St David’s Day also marks the traditional opening of the new tourism season, with caravan holiday home parks across Mid Wales welcoming back owners after a winter break.

Salop Leisure invests thousands of pounds every year promoting tourism in Mid Wales to existing owners and prospective buyers of holiday homes, touring caravans and motorhomes.

The company supplies caravan holiday homes and luxury lodges to more than 200 parks across Mid Wales and the Heart of England.

Salop Leisure’s co-managing director Dylan Roberts said: “St David’s Day is always an important date in the company’s calendar because Wales has always been at the heart of our business.

“It’s an opportunity to not only celebrate the country’s patron saint but also to promote the beautiful landscape and attractions that Wales has to offer visitors.”

Mr Roberts, who is also chairman of MWT Cymru, the independent organisation representing 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia, added: “Mid Wales is one of the most popular destinations in the UK with people looking to buy a caravan holiday home.

“Staycations in Mid Wales are important to the region’s economy and popular with people who want to escape to the wonderful seaside and into the fantastic countryside.”

Zoe Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru, thanked Salop Leisure for continuing to promote the region as a tourist destination.

“Salop Leisure does a fantastic job to help us put the stunning Mid Wales countryside and coast on the map in two of our key target markets, the West Midlands and North West England,” she said. “Visitor surveys always highlight how important the caravan and camping sector is to the economy of Mid Wales.”