Restrictions in place after bird flu outbreak near Shropshire/Cheshire border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bird keepers are being advised of new restrictions concerning the control of avian influenza after the latest outbreak was confirmed.

On Wednesday (February 26), an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in commercial poultry at premises near Malpas in Cheshire, near the borders with Shropshire and Wales.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone were put in place around the premises, and directions were given to cull all poultry on the premises.

Owners of captive birds are asked to check the Animal & Plant Health Agency (APHA) Interactive Avian Influenza Disease Map to see if their premises are in the restricted control zones.

It follows an outbreak at a premises in Wem in January - restrictions around that area remain in place.

In a disease control zone, you must follow the rules applicable to the zone. Definitive requirements are set out in the published declarations for the disease control zone in force.

(APHA) Interactive Avian Influenza Disease Map

By law, if you or your vet suspects that kept birds are showing any signs of disease it must be immediately reported to APHA on: 03000 200 301.

The risk to human health remains very low.

Avian influenza of different types circulates in wild bird populations. It is not always possible to tell that birds are infected as they may not show obvious signs of illness. If possible, do not touch or handle wild birds or their droppings.

If you find a dead wild bird, report it to DEFRA – Report dead wild birds – GOV.UK / 03459 33 55 77.

Keepers are reminded that the compulsory registration of poultry and captive birds with APHA has been required since October 1, 2024 regardless of how many birds are kept.

If you keep poultry or captive birds that are not kept entirely in your home and have not registered, you must do so now: Register as a keeper of less than 50 poultry or other captive birds – GOV.UK

Get a bespoke headline round-up from Shropshire, as well as breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Shropshire Star’s free emails

