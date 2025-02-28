Photos of people police want to speak to over Telford shoplifting cases - including £2,000 theft from Boots
Police have released photos of people they believe could help with their enquiries into shop thefts in Telford.
West Mercia Police has shared images of people that officers would like to talk to as they make enquiries into retail crime in Telford.
The first two images (crime reference number 22/2690/25), showing two people, are from Boots on the Telford Forge Retail Park. Police say over £2,000 of items were taken from the store on January 9 at around 11.35pm.
The next image (22/4817/25) is from the Co-op in Stirchley. Officers say a number of items were taken from the store on January 10.
The third image (22/2965/25) comes from Just for Pets in Ketley where, on January 10 at around 1.20pm, a number of items were taken.
Also from the Co-op in Stirchley, the fourth image (22/5681/25) was taken on January 18 at around 2.40pm.
The fifth image (22/13907/25) is from Sainsbury's in Ketley. Police say a number of items were taken from the store on February 15 at around 9.15am.
Two more from the Co-op in Stirchley are the sixth and seventh images.
Police say the first incident (crime reference number 22/6999/25) happened at around 1.45pm on January 21, while the second (22/7280/25) took place later that day at around 9.40pm.
The eighth image (22/6137/25) is from Marks & Spencer. Police say a number of items were taken from the store on January 21 at around 12.15pm.
The ninth image (22/7156/25) is from the Co-op in Priorslee, where police say items were taken from the store on January 24 at around 10.30am.
The 10th and final image (22/2690/25) is once again from the Co-op in Stirchley. Police say items were taken from the store on January 27 at around 10.30am.
Officers investigating these incidents say they would like to speak to the people in the images, as they believe they may be able to help them with their investigations.
Those who recognise any of the people are asked to contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.