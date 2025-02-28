Photos of people police want to speak to over Telford shoplifting cases - including £2,000 theft from Boots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police has shared images of people that officers would like to talk to as they make enquiries into retail crime in Telford.

The first two images (crime reference number 22/2690/25), showing two people, are from Boots on the Telford Forge Retail Park. Police say over £2,000 of items were taken from the store on January 9 at around 11.35pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The next image (22/4817/25) is from the Co-op in Stirchley. Officers say a number of items were taken from the store on January 10.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The third image (22/2965/25) comes from Just for Pets in Ketley where, on January 10 at around 1.20pm, a number of items were taken.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Also from the Co-op in Stirchley, the fourth image (22/5681/25) was taken on January 18 at around 2.40pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The fifth image (22/13907/25) is from Sainsbury's in Ketley. Police say a number of items were taken from the store on February 15 at around 9.15am.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Two more from the Co-op in Stirchley are the sixth and seventh images.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Police say the first incident (crime reference number 22/6999/25) happened at around 1.45pm on January 21, while the second (22/7280/25) took place later that day at around 9.40pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The eighth image (22/6137/25) is from Marks & Spencer. Police say a number of items were taken from the store on January 21 at around 12.15pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The ninth image (22/7156/25) is from the Co-op in Priorslee, where police say items were taken from the store on January 24 at around 10.30am.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The 10th and final image (22/2690/25) is once again from the Co-op in Stirchley. Police say items were taken from the store on January 27 at around 10.30am.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers investigating these incidents say they would like to speak to the people in the images, as they believe they may be able to help them with their investigations.

Those who recognise any of the people are asked to contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.