Telford dad who was caught supervising learner driver son while over the drink drive limit is sentenced

A dad who was caught supervising his learner driver son after drinking has avoided a road ban.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Paul Morgan, aged 49, was in the passenger seat of a Ford Focus as his son “pulled out and drove into the path of a member of the public” in Queen Street, Madeley, Telford on January 30 this year.

Police officers were on patrol in the street, which has a 20mph school zone. They saw what happened, pulled over Morgan and his son and spoke to them.

Morgan told officers his son had a provisional licence and he was “supervising” him.

He also admitted to officers that he’d “had a drink”, said Kate Price, prosecuting at Telford Magistrates Court.

