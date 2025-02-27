Telford dad who was caught supervising learner driver son while over the drink drive limit is sentenced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Paul Morgan, aged 49, was in the passenger seat of a Ford Focus as his son “pulled out and drove into the path of a member of the public” in Queen Street, Madeley, Telford on January 30 this year.

Police officers were on patrol in the street, which has a 20mph school zone. They saw what happened, pulled over Morgan and his son and spoke to them.

Morgan told officers his son had a provisional licence and he was “supervising” him.

He also admitted to officers that he’d “had a drink”, said Kate Price, prosecuting at Telford Magistrates Court.