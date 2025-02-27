Telford dad who was caught supervising learner driver son while over the drink drive limit is sentenced
A dad who was caught supervising his learner driver son after drinking has avoided a road ban.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paul Morgan, aged 49, was in the passenger seat of a Ford Focus as his son “pulled out and drove into the path of a member of the public” in Queen Street, Madeley, Telford on January 30 this year.
Police officers were on patrol in the street, which has a 20mph school zone. They saw what happened, pulled over Morgan and his son and spoke to them.
Morgan told officers his son had a provisional licence and he was “supervising” him.
He also admitted to officers that he’d “had a drink”, said Kate Price, prosecuting at Telford Magistrates Court.