Residents warned after occupants of 'suspicious' Porsche car seen letting dogs onto fields

Business and Rural Crime Officer and member of the 'Problem Solving Hub' for Telford, Paul Gough, reported the suspicious activity on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page.

In the afternoon of last Monday, February 17, a member of the public reported seeing a Silver Porsche Cayenne in rural areas and parked near to some fields.

Two occupants were reportedly letting dogs onto the land.

The post said: "The vehicle was a Silver Porsche Cayenne bearing the index FB05KBY. The two occupants of the vehicle stopped the vehicle nearby to fields and let their dogs out on the land.

"If you see anything suspicious please don’t hesitate to contact ourselves by calling 101.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."