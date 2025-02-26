Albrighton pub The Summerhouse celebrates winning prestigious customer service award

The Summerhouse in Boningale was given a Travellers Choice Award.

The Holyheadb Road pub posted the good news on its Facebook page: "We were given the prestigious Travellers Choice award by Trip Advisor.

"This award is given to restaurants that go the extra mile to give guests the best experience possible."

The Summerhouse in Albrighton

The team added: "Our amazing team behind the bar, front of house & kitchen always strive to give our lovely guests the best experience possible. We are super proud of this award and makes all the hard work seem worthwhile."

Customers review establishments on TripAdvisor and give them a rating out of five as well leave a description of there visits.

A Summerhouse review on the site by a customer called Sandra this week said: "Since the new owners have taken over there has been a massive improvement with the garden and inside.

"The staff as always are very welcoming and friendly and food is of an excellent standard with a good choice range too."

Steak at the Summerhouse

The pub is currently looking to hire a new assistant manager and team leader.

A recent social media post said: "We are getting busier and looking to strengthen our team.You just have bar experience and a confident and friendly personality. If you are interested in either position, drop us a message in our Facebook messenger in the first instance."