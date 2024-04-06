Planning inspector to decide on proposals to build 20 affordable homes on horse paddock

Micharon Homes Ltd submitted plans in 2022 to build 20 homes for rental, an estate road, car parking and a public open space off Roberts Road in Madeley.

The proposed site of approximately 2.2 hectares currently comprises of a private grassed field used as a paddock for horse grazing.

The development is proposed to be completely affordable housing including two, three and four-bedroomed homes along with two that would be wheelchair accessible.

However, Telford & Wrekin Council refused the planning application last year claiming that the development ‘failed to respect views to and from the site’.

“The development would have an adverse impact on the landscape quality of sites adjacent to the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site nor would it protect the setting and views of the designated area; would not deliver a development doing justice to the setting and surroundings of the Severn Gorge Conservation Area and would impair views of it; alongside having a detrimental impact on the setting of Buildings of Local Interest,” said the council in their refusal.

The local authority added that Micharon Homes had ‘failed to demonstrate’ how the development would ‘protect and enhance’ the Green Network.