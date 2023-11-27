Where and when the first snow flurries of the winter are set to fall in Shropshire

The week is forecast to start cloudy, with blustery spells of rain, though will remain largely dry with bright spells on Monday afternoon.

The Met Office is predicting highs of 7°C for parts of Shropshire on Monday, where it will feel chilly in the brisk northerly breeze.

Tuesday will see sunny spells, but by Wednesday frost, mist and fog will move across Shropshire.

Thursday will remain 'unsettled', with showers and longer spells of rain accompanying highs of just 2°C.

The Met Office is also forecasting possible snow on some higher ground in the region by Thursday, with temperatures remaining low and not exceeding 4°C as the weekend approaches.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The most likely outcome beyond mid-week is that rain from the west slowly moves east, with snow possible over higher ground, and a continued risk of showers over eastern parts.

“However, there is a chance that a more active weather system arrives from the southwest, which would bring more widespread rain, stronger winds, and the potential for more significant snowfall should the air over the UK become sufficiently cold ahead of it.”

Other forecasting organisations are predicting 'several centimetres' of snow for the Scottish Highlands as winter approaches over the next couple of weeks.

AccuWeather’s Jason Nicholls said : “The best chance for snow in the UK over the next couple of weeks will be over the Scottish Highlands. Several centimetres of snow are likely there over the next two weeks."