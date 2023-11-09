Military turn out for poppy appeal in Shrewsbury

120 military personnel from RAF Cosford, RAF Shawbury and The Rifles came together on the streets of Shrewsbury town centre on Tuesday to aid the annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

The public was encouraged to come and meet those who are serving locally, and help raise vital funds for the Armed Forces community past and present.

Collections took place in The Square, where there were also military vehicles on display.

The military personnel and around 150 RBL volunteers were joined by Shropshire Council's Armed Forces Covenant team and the Rapid Relief Team who provided food and drinks for the volunteers.

The day was dubbed a "real success" by organisers at the Royal British Legion, who praised the generosity of Shrewsbury residents.

"It's been a really positive and successful day," Judith Reay, senior manager Poppy Appeal said. "The local residents have been so generous and so kind."

This year, the appeal has seen the introduction of the RBL's new plastic-free poppy after more than three years of development, which Judith said went down well in Shrewsbury.

She said. "The new poppy has been really well received. It's completely recyclable, made up off off cuts from coffee cops and wood fibre. It's really exciting to have that available."