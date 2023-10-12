Marches LEP launches £140,000 fund to help finance transport infrastructure projects

Photo: Stewart Writtle

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has set up the fund to help finance the preparation of strategic business cases (SOBCs) for transport infrastructure projects.

The fund is being developed in partnership with regional transport body Midlands Connect.

Of the £140,000 funding made available by the Marches LEP and Midlands Connect, £40,000 is specifically for the development of rail-related business cases, including multi-modal interchange with rail.

The launch of the fund comes after the Marches LEP commissioned a special report from transport consultants Aecom to highlight the most strategically important transport projects across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Herefordshire.

Mark Schneider, head of business development and delivery, said the LEP wanted to hear expressions of interest to develop business cases for transport projects in one or more of the following areas:

Bus service improvement schemes that consider cross-boundary connectivity.

Cycling and walking infrastructure that considers cross-boundary connectivity.

Freight Route Network (FRN) improvements that enable better access and reduce unnecessary movements in the Marches and Mid Wales.

Rail connectivity improvement schemes that enable more local people to access the rail network in a sustainable way.

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure in communities across the Marches.

Mr Schneider said: “It is vital that we build on the excellent work carried out by Aecom earlier this year through the further development of strategically important transport projects.

“We know that creating an inter-connected, resilient, sustainable and environmentally-responsible transport network is an absolute priority for our business community, our partners in local authorities and for all the region’s communities.

“We’re looking for bids which provide for better interchange between different forms of transport, especially all modes to and from rail, and which demonstrate resilience in terms of climate change and carbon reduction.

“Schemes should have a strategic impact in terms of the Marches economy through job creation, access to employment, education, and services as well as improved journey times and reduced congestion.

"And they should consider the creation of sustainable places, minimising the harmful environmental impacts of transport on public health and contributing to decarbonisation targets by improving air quality.

“And in our predominantly rural area it is important that bids consider improved mobility and inclusion, helping to level up disadvantaged and excluded communities.”

Marches LEP is looking for ideas from all incorporated organisations, including community groups with a legal structure.