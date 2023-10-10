Shropshire Music Trust to bring duo of concerts to Shrewsbury

Onyx Brass Quintet

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Shropshire Music Trust is bringing a host of performers to Shrewsbury for a pair of live events.

On November 10, The Onyx Brass Quintet will take to the stage at Shrewsbury United Reform Church. Organisers said: "The group’s musical and technical virtuosity is matched by the accessibility and vitality of their presentation. They play a wealth of music, from original compositions to religious works, ceremonial fanfares and Broadway tunes."

The Shrewsbury programme will reportedly include music by Bach, Shostakovich, Holst, Arnold and Gershwin. The concert will begin at 7.30pm.

Bringing us into the festive season, on December 1 choral vocal group Ex Cathedra will entertain the crowd at St Chad's Church with with their ever-popular Christmas programme directed by their founder and director, Jeffrey Skidmore.

"The singers will envelop the audience in a spellbinding sequence of seasonal favourites, little-known gems and inspirational new music and readings," said a spokesperson. The event will begin at 7pm.