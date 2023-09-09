Police warn residents to remain vigilant after spate of agricultural thefts in Shropshire

Police stock image

West Mercia Police has today issued the reminder to members of the public to review their own security and ensure machinery is stored in a secure location.

PC Rob McNally, of Wellington West and Rural local policing team said: "We encourage members of our rural community to remain vigilant following a spate of tractor thefts in the Shropshire area.

"Items are often concealed in fields or woodland following the thefts.

"Please take the time to review your own security. Is your equipment and machinery marked or fitted with a tracking device? Is it stored in a secure location?

"For some useful information on the CESAR equipment marking scheme please see What Is The CESAR Scheme Video (datatag.co.uk).

"As always, please report any suspicious behaviour or activity in your community."

If you think a crime has been committed then contact West Mercia Police by reporting a crime online.

If a crime is happening or someone is in danger, call 999. If you're deaf or hard of hearing, use our textphone service 18000 or text us on 999 if you’ve pre-registered with the emergencySMS service.