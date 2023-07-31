Green-fingered Derek creates balcony garden at care home

Derek Clements

Derek Clements, 88, has transformed Telford Hall Care Home’s second floor outdoor terrace into a mini garden where he grows flowers, fruit and vegetables.

Derek, who was the assistant head gardener at Dudley Zoo for over 30 years, spends time looking after the garden every day.

He said: “When I was a child, our house backed on to a park and I used to climb over the railings to play in it.

“My dad was a barber and one day, when I was around the age of 15, he was chatting about jobs while he was cutting the parkkeeper’s hair. He was looking for an apprentice gardener and asked if I would like to join his team.

“I started off doing general gardening and litter picking then learnt how to pot plants and work in the greenhouses. I loved it.

“Later I worked as an assistant head gardener, and then head gardener, for Dudley Zoo where I stayed for over 30 years. One of my best memories is holding two newly born gorillas in my arms. Years later, when they had grown up, they still recognised me and would reach out their hands to me. I love gardening because it’s very relaxing and it’s satisfying to plant something, watch it grow, and see it enjoyed by others too. Residents and staff often pop out to chat to me while I’m gardening.”

Telford Hall’s Registered Manager Fiona Brewin said: “We’re like an extended family here and we love listening to ideas from our residents, because it’s very much their home and we are guests in it.

“When we heard Derek chatting about his former career as a professional gardener, we asked him if he would like to turn the café’s outdoor terrace into a balcony garden.”

“Over the past few months, he has been growing everything from flowers and sweetcorn to strawberries and tomatoes. Fellow residents like chatting to him while he is working and helping him out.

“Our chef Kevin has even been using some of his lovely home-grown fruit and salad in meals.