Motorway lane closure to stay in place until weekend

Lane 1 of the eastbound carriageway between J3 A41 Newport Road (Albrighton) to J2 A4510 (Wolverhampton) was closed on Monday due to a "carriageway defect".

The lane closure has been causing delays during morning and evening rush hour.

A spokesman for National Highways said repairs will be carried out at the weekend when a full overnight closure of the eastbound carriageway from 9pm on Saturday, July 22, to 6am on Sunday, July 23 will take place.

Lane 1 will remain closed from 6am to 9pm on Sunday, July 23 followed by a second full overnight closure junction from 9pm on Sunday, July 23 to 6am on Monday, July 24.