Man killed in hot air balloon crash named as family pay tribute to 25-year-old pilot

Peter Gregory's family paid tribute to him. Photo: West Mercia Police.

Peter Gregory died after a hot air balloon had deflated and fallen to the ground near the A449 at Ombersley on Sunday.

This weekend saw hundreds enjoying the first ever Worcester Balloon Festival at the city's racecourse.

Mr Gregory's family have now paid tribute to the 25-year-old, saying his passion for flying was something others "could only admire".

In a tribute they said: “Peter Gregory, 25 years of living life to the full.

"On the morning of Sunday 25th June, our Pilot Pete took one last flight, doing what he loved.

"Be it in a hot air balloon or as an Airline Pilot, Peter’s passion for flying was something his family and friends could only admire and support him towards.

"When he set his heart to something, he’d never give up, he was driven and determined, and one could only watch on in awe.

"We will fly together again soon Pete.

"We love you.

"Dan, Mummy, Daddy & Emma.

"During this difficult time, please respect the privacy of friends and family.”

The circumstances surrounding the crash are being invested by the Air Accident Investigation Branch; and while specialist family liaison officers are supporting the family there is no other police involvement.

A spokesperson for Hereford and Worcester Fire Service added: "We went out to an incident involving a hot air balloon in Ombersley on the Holt Fleet Road.