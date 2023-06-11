Thunderstorm warnings for West Midlands as Cosford Air Show set to be hit

The Met Office's yellow weather warnings for today.

Visitors at the sold-out RAF show, which is a highlight of the year for many, can enjoy sunny weather throughout the morning and early afternoon.

However, thunderstorms, rain, and light wind are predicted for 4pm, and then from 6pm.

The predictions have been made by the BBC's weather forecasting service.

These storms could impact on the show, which includes six hours of action-packed flying displays and powerful demonstrations of modern military aircraft from the Royal Air Force and international military partners.

If the thunderstorms occur as anticipated, this could affect the flying of the RN HF WASP and CAP 10.

The storms come amid the Met Office declaring a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the West Midlands for the next 24 hours.

From midday until 9pm today and the same times on Monday,, the region can expect thunderstorms and torrential downpours, with potentially serious repercussions.

These storms will be slow moving and intense leading to some large accumulations of rainwater, with in excess of 30 mm in an hour for some locations and the potential for 60-80 mm or more in a few hours where thunderstorms align for a time.

The Met Office's yellow weather warnings for the UK for Monday.

Frequent lightning and hail are likely to be additional hazards.

The Met Office is giving the following warnings:

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life