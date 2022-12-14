Six-year-old boy still fighting for his life after Solihull lake tragedy

21 Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers and stood in silence near to the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into a lake in the West Midlands. Picture date: Tuesday December 13, 2022. PA Photo. Emergency services were called to Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, a nature park in Solihull, at 2.36pm on Sunday, with reports from the scene and social media indicating that children had been playing on the ice and had fallen through into the lake. See PA story POLICE Solihull. Photo credit should read: Richard Vernalls/PA Wire.

Three boys, aged 11, ten and eight suffered cardiac arrests and died after plunging into icy water at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst.

West Midlands Police confirmed a fourth boy who was pulled from the lake was today still in hospital and in critical condition.

A carpet of flowers has been left outside the park in Kingshurst as the community tries to come to terms with the tragedy.

Emergency services also paid tribute to the boys and left flowers at the scene.

Balloons and a memorial has also been created to the victims who have been called "the Babbs Mill Boys".

Birmingham City FC manager John Eustace, who is from Solihull, also laid a wreath to pay tribute to the boys.