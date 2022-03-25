Notification Settings

Don't forget smaller communities - minister

By Paul Jenkins

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has urged environmental chiefs not to ignore 'upstream' communities in any plan to tackle flooding on the River Severn.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/08/2019 - Photos of Shrewsbury - English Bridge.

Mrs Morgan, talking at Oswestry Town Council, referenced Melverley, which was again badly hit during recent storms which caused chaos along the path of the river.

it has continually been badly flooded and the MP is keen to ensure the Environment Agency (EA) includes communities close to the border with Wales in any flood prevention scheme

The EA recently confirmed it is making progress on its Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) – a plan to reduce flood risk to around 3,000 homes and more than 1,000 businesses.

She said: "These communities certainly can't take any more flooding and I hope things are put in to protect those upstream from Shrewsbury as well as those down from there. "This is something I am working on an hoping to meet the Environment Minister imminently."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

