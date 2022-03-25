Don't forget smaller communities - minister

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/08/2019 - Photos of Shrewsbury - English Bridge.

Mrs Morgan, talking at Oswestry Town Council, referenced Melverley, which was again badly hit during recent storms which caused chaos along the path of the river.

it has continually been badly flooded and the MP is keen to ensure the Environment Agency (EA) includes communities close to the border with Wales in any flood prevention scheme

The EA recently confirmed it is making progress on its Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) – a plan to reduce flood risk to around 3,000 homes and more than 1,000 businesses.