Don't forget smaller communities - minister

Mrs Morgan, talking at Oswestry Town Council, referenced Melverley, which was again badly hit during recent storms which caused chaos along the path of the river.
it has continually been badly flooded and the MP is keen to ensure the Environment Agency (EA) includes communities close to the border with Wales in any flood prevention scheme
The EA recently confirmed it is making progress on its Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) – a plan to reduce flood risk to around 3,000 homes and more than 1,000 businesses.
She said: "These communities certainly can't take any more flooding and I hope things are put in to protect those upstream from Shrewsbury as well as those down from there. "This is something I am working on an hoping to meet the Environment Minister imminently."