Two more murder suspects arrested over Telford drive-by shooting

Tamba Momodu, who was 20 and from Donnington, was shot dead last Tuesday in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay.

A murder investigation was launched and over the weekend six people were arrested, all of them now released on police bail.

On Tuesday a further two arrests were made.

Two men, 21 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “Our enquiries are continuing with a total of eight people now arrested in connection with Tamba’s murder.

“We are continuing to appeal for information in relation to three vehicles of interest and would ask anyone who can help to either pass the information on to us or anonymously through Crimestoppers or Fearless.”

The vehicles police are interested in are a grey Skoda Karoq (YB69); a white Toyota IQ (AO59 UOX); and a grey T-Cross (GK20 FXR).

Yesterday Mr Momodu's family paid tribute to him in a statement, which read: "We are all devastated at the loss of my son Tamba Momodu who was in a tragic incident that occurred on the 13th October 2020.

"We knew Tamba as Tee or Kutubu, a smiley charismatic young man who would light up any room he entered.

"He was a big part of our lives and was massively loved by all who knew him, it is hard for us to come to terms with what has happened and at this time we as a family respectfully request privacy.

Footage can be forwarded to police through the Major Incident Public Portal: mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ20D91-PO1.

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.