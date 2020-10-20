Tamba Momodu: Family tribute to murdered young Telford man who 'lit up the room'

Tamba Momodu

Tamba Momodu, 20, from Donnington, died as a result of his injuries in the attack which happened Bridges Business Park, Horsehay, on Tuesday, October 13.

In a heartfelt tribute, his family described him as " a young man who would light up any room".

The family statement read: "We are all devastated at the loss of my son Tamba Momodu who was in a tragic incident that occurred on the 13th October 2020.

"We knew Tamba as Tee or Kutubu, a smiley charismatic young man who would light up any room he entered. He was a big part of our lives and was massively loved by all who knew him, it is hard for us to come to terms with what has happened and at this time we as a family respectfully request privacy.

Assist

"We appeal to anyone that has any information to please contact the police, or someone who will; so that we may assist the investigation. Please use the details below to pass on any information to the appropriate authority."

Six people who were initially arrested on suspicion of murder - three men aged 19, an 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys - have now been released on bail.

Information can be passed to police by the Major Incident Public Portal: mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ20D91-PO1

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org