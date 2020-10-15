Telford drive-by killing: Murder investigators release photo of suspicious car

The car which police believe was at the scene of the murder this week. Photo: West Mercia Police

A 20-year-old man, who is still yet to be named by police, was shot at a business park in Horsehay on Tuesday and he died of his injuries.

Later that night a burned-out car was found in the car park at the foot of the Wrekin, and detectives believe the car is linked to the shooting.

Emergency services at the scene

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, from West Mercia Police’s Major Incident Unit, is the senior investigating officer leading the murder investigation.

He said: “This vehicle is of particular interest to us as we believe it was at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday.

"We believe it may have been at the Bridges Business Park from around 11am onwards, although may have visited the site beforehand.

The location of Tuesday's shooting. Image: Google Maps.

"We also believe it stayed in the Telford area until it was found burned out by the Wrekin at around 10pm on Tuesday night.

"I would ask any motorists who were in Telford on Tuesday and have dash cam to check their footage and if they have any footage of this vehicle to let us know.”

The vehicle is a grey Skoda Karoq with the registration number YB69 MUP.

An air ambulance landed at Horsehay Village Hall

There has been intense social media speculation over the identity of the victim, with a number of reports suggesting he was a drill-rapper, originally from London, who had been targeted in a revenge attack.

It has been suggested that he had previously been acquitted after a trial for the murder of another rapper in the capital.

Drill music, which originated in the US but has developed in the UK, often includes violent lyrics and has previously been blamed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan for contributing to knife attacks in the city.