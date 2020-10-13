Man shot in Telford in suspected drive-by attack

Bridges Business Park in Horsehay. Pic: Google Street View

Armed police have descended on the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay following the incident which happened at about 12.10pm today

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service treated one man for what is believed to be a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Emergency services, including armed officers, are at the scene and police believe the victim was shot at from a vehicle.

West Mercia Police Superintendent Jim Baker said: “There is currently an increased police presence, including armed officers, in and around Horsehay as we deal with the incident.

"Our initial enquiries suggest the man has been shot at from a vehicle and we are carrying out active enquiries to locate that vehicle.”

Anyone with information that could help with enquiries should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00239_I of October 13, 2020.