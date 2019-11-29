More trees for Shropshire to help reduce flooding risks

Water and waste services supplier Severn Trent is backing the Woodland Trust’s Big Climate Fightback, a national campaign.

The company said the aim of the new project is a call to action to get everyone planting trees to help the battle against changes in the climate in November which marks the start of the tree-planting season.

Severn Trent Water tree planting campaign

It has already announced plans to plant 1.3 tall saplings in the next five years in partnership with the Woodland Trust and other organisations.

A massive 700,000 have been planted in the past five years and the scheme is now being widened to include Shropshire.

Dr James Jesic, Managing Director of Production at Severn Trent, said: “This is a fantastic initiative by the Woodland Trust and we’re delighted to be able to be part of it.

Flooding

“For us, planting trees not only helps improve the environment, it also helps to control flooding and reduces run off from farmers’ fields, meaning we get improved quality of river water into our treatment works, so it’s a real win-win for us, for customers and for the environment.”

The 1.3m trees, which are all native species, will be paid for by Severn Trent but supplied by the Woodland Trust and other organisations, which will be hosting public tree planting days nationwide.

Planting is also due to be carried out in Warwickshire ans Leicestershire. Most of the first phase of planting took place in and around Derbyshire's Derwent Valley.