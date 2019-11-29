Menu

Advertising

More trees for Shropshire to help reduce flooding risks

By Deborah Hardiman | News | Published:

Saplings will be planted in Shropshire as part of a utility company's efforts to do its part to help reduce flooding.

Severn Trent Water tree planting campaign

Water and waste services supplier Severn Trent is backing the Woodland Trust’s Big Climate Fightback, a national campaign.

The company said the aim of the new project is a call to action to get everyone planting trees to help the battle against changes in the climate in November which marks the start of the tree-planting season.

Severn Trent Water tree planting campaign

It has already announced plans to plant 1.3 tall saplings in the next five years in partnership with the Woodland Trust and other organisations.

A massive 700,000 have been planted in the past five years and the scheme is now being widened to include Shropshire.

Dr James Jesic, Managing Director of Production at Severn Trent, said: “This is a fantastic initiative by the Woodland Trust and we’re delighted to be able to be part of it.

Flooding

“For us, planting trees not only helps improve the environment, it also helps to control flooding and reduces run off from farmers’ fields, meaning we get improved quality of river water into our treatment works, so it’s a real win-win for us, for customers and for the environment.”

The 1.3m trees, which are all native species, will be paid for by Severn Trent but supplied by the Woodland Trust and other organisations, which will be hosting public tree planting days nationwide.

Planting is also due to be carried out in Warwickshire ans Leicestershire. Most of the first phase of planting took place in and around Derbyshire's Derwent Valley.

News Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News