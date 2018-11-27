Club steward jailed for two years for pocketing more than £78,000

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Graeme Fidler, 51, and his wife Julie defrauded Harlescott Social Club while working there.

He and his wife Julie, 39, of Pickhill, Burlton near Shrewsbury, both pleaded guilty to fraud at Monday’s hearing.

The pair, who formerly ran pubs, used the cash to repay debts and pay for dream breaks including a £4,700 trip to Florida.

Mr Bernard Linneman, prosecuting barrister, said: “Both worked at Harlescott Social Club in Shrewsbury, particularly Graeme Fidler who from 2012 to 2016 was club steward while his wife did secretarial work there.

“One of his duties was to bank the takings which would be counted by the staff in his presence then recorded and put in the safe. His responsibility after that was to bank it at Lloyds in Shrewsbury. “

Mr Linneman said that the concerns were raised in April 2016.

“Staff looking at the records were surprised to see that the bank balance was not what it should have been. An investigation showed a significant shortfall.

“They decided to wait until an annual statement was prepared and for a tax adviser to check the figures. Between April and November there was a shortfall of more than £78,000.

“Following further inquiries Graeme Fidler was suspended on November 12 and sacked on December 3 and the police got involved. It became clear that some of this money had gone into their accounts, into either a joint account of both defendants or an account of Mrs Fidler’s father, whom we do not in any way say that he had a part in this.

“But she had access to his account.

“They were found to have significant debts and the money was likely used to pay off business rates in relation to both of them running a business. There was a holidayto Florida paid for with £4,700 dating to October 2016 where a substantial part of that was paid with cash. in fact he had already booked aniother holiday which would havwe cost £8,000 which didn't transpire. somme of that money was paid in an account for Mr Fidler's father in law and used subsequently.

"When they were interviewed they denied any wrong-gdoing."

The court heard that Julie Filder admitted her role on the basis that she took "responsibility in laundering terms for nearly £13,000 suspecting that the money had come into their hands illegally".

Mr Raglan Ashton, mitigating for the father of one, said had sustained a "fall from grace" in the community.

"The fraud was unsophisticated. He made no attempt to hide his tracks to conceal his involvement," Mr Ashton added.

Charges of concealing criminal property and transferring criminal property aginst the pair were allowed to lie on file.

For the offence Julie Fidler was sentenced to a 12-month community order and 30 rehabilitation activity days due to her son's young age.