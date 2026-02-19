Jason Donovan Doin’ Fine Encore Tour at Wolverhampton’s Wulfrun Hall – tickets, times, setlist and more

After the remarkable success of Jason Donovan’s Doin’ Fine 25 tour which saw him play to 40,000 people across the UK and Ireland, Jason returns to the stage in 2026 with Doin’ Fine Encore.

Doin’ Fine Encore is a spectacular celebration of his remarkable career in music, theatre, film and TV. This exciting tour will take fans on a journey through 35 years of hits on stage and screen via Jason’s energetic and unique live performance style.

80s pop sensation Jason Donovan is coming to Wolverhampton at The Wulfrun Hall for his Doin' Fine Encore tour next week. Picture: PA

Jason Donovan has delighted audiences worldwide with his versatility as an actor, singer and all-round entertainer. He has amassed a rich catalogue of hits, and Doin' Fine Encore is a sensational culmination of his outstanding achievements to date.

Doin' Fine Encore is a long-awaited follow up to Doin’ Fine 90, which fans still talk about to this day! This show is a musical feast of a night of unforgettable tunes, featuring a dynamic selection of Jason's most beloved songs from stage shows such as ‘Joseph’, ‘Priscilla’ and ‘Rocky Horror’ to nods to his TV work such as Neighbours and of course his biggest pop hits like Especially For You, Too Many Broken Hearts, Any Dream Will Do and Sealed with a Kiss.

Jason said: "I am so excited about extending this tour. There were some places we were unable to get to on the Doin’ Fine 25 tour for logistical reasons, so it’s great to be able to visit those venues. My performing career has been an incredible ride, and I can't wait to celebrate it by performing the songs that have been such an important part of my life. It's been a fantastic tour so far, and I look forward to sharing all those special moments with my fans."

Where is Jason performing?

Jason is performing at University of Wolverhampton at The Wulfrun Hall, North Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1RD.

Are tickets still available?

Yes! When we checked, tickets were still on sale – click here to grab yours.

Support

None - it's all about Jason.

Performance times

Doors at 6.30pm, show starts at 7.30pm. The show will be performed in two halves.

Setlist

Based on recent 2025 performances, Jason Donovan’s Doin' Fine tour features a two-act structure packed with his hits and '80s covers, often featuring special guests for duets. Expect iconic songs like Too Many Broken Hearts, Especially for You and Sealed With a Kiss, alongside the title track.

Here’s a typical setlist based on Jason’s 2025 shows, though he may mix things up a little on the night.

Act 1

I'm Doing Fine (with Can't Buy Me Love interlude)

R.S.V.P.

Nothing Can Divide Us

I Just Don't Have the Heart (Cliff Richard cover)

Pure Imagination

Any Dream Will Do

Sweet Transvestite

I've Got You Under My Skin (often with a special guest)

As Time Goes By

Hang on to Your Love

Like It Was Yesterday

Act 2

Cuddly Toy (Roachford cover)

Mission of Love

Talk You Down

Another Night

When You Come Back to Me

You Can Depend on Me

Sealed With a Kiss

Happy Together (The Turtles cover)

Every Day (I Love You More)

Just Call Me Up

Too Many Broken Hearts

Encore

Especially for You (often with a special guest)

Don't Leave Me This Way

How do you get there?

Public Transport

Plan your journey at: tfwm.org.uk/plan-your-journey

National Express West Midlands: Broad Street, Stafford Street and Darlington Street are all well served by the Wolverhampton network of buses and are just a short walk to The Halls.

Booking travel as a group? thetrainline.com/business offers solutions for company groups.

Parking

The venue does not have a car park, but nearby parking options can be found here.

The Civic Centre Car Park located opposite the venue will be open later on event nights. Please refer to the signage within the car park for the stated closing times or call 01902 555568 for further information.

Food and drink

University of Wolverhampton at The Halls has multiple bars selling alcohol, soft drinks and snacks - the venue is cashless.

Age limits

All customers under 14 must be accompanied by an adult 18+. Age restriction can vary depending on the event itself.

Bag policy and prohibited items

Only one bag is allowed per person. All persons and bags will be subject to search on entry. If you do need to bring a bag, an A4 size bag (297mm x 210mm x 210mm) is permitted.

See here for more FAQs.

Local bars and restaurants

Information about bars and restaurants in the city centre can be found here.

