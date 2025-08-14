Boom! Boom! We met Basil Brush in Penkridge ahead of his festival appearance - even an MP came to see what the fox said

The dashingly well-dressed and rather cheeky TV fox, Basil Brush, surprised shoppers at Penkridge Market ahead of the Penkridge Open Air festival.

The Penkridge Open Air event is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, and will again take place on the Penkridge Sports and Recreation Centre, on Prinfold Lane, from August 22 to August 24.

To help promote the event, Britain's favourite fox jumped on the trains at Penkridge Railway Station and even pitched up the 'Basil's Brushes' market stall, flogging a range of brushes, combs and sweepers as he greeted hundreds of fans to promote the music and comedy event.

Basil joined festival organiser Jon Smith in promoting the Penkridge Open Air festival later this month

As well as the fantastic fox, the open-air event will feature eurodance music group the Vengaboys, Boney M, and English singer-songwriter Nik Kershaw.

Basil Brush said: "I'll be in Penkridge at the Penkridge Open Air on the Sunday, where I'll be doing my slightly naughty grown-up show, so make sure to cover your kids' ears if they are coming along.

"We have a lot of amazing bands coming to join us: we have Nik Kershaw, Boney M, the Vengaboys, you name it, they're coming along. So be there - or be somewhere else!"

The cheeky fox was spotted conversing with rail users on their journeys

Basil Brush had been causing chaos on the West Midlands Railway line through Penkridge for most of the morning, speaking through the loudspeaker system and conversing with passengers.

He said: "I travelled all the way from London for this. We have been interacting with people on the trains and using the loudspeakers to let them know where they are.

"Save the pain, use the train, I always say."

Festival organiser, Jon Smith, said it was amazing to see the fox come to Penkridge

The popular TV critter drew a large crowd around his market stall, with many people asking for pictures and autographs, and meeting some familiar furry friends.

Adam Ford, Chris Parkhill, Kyle Stonehouse, and their dog Toffy are all going to the festival.

They said: "It's great to see Basil. We remember him from our youth.

"We are going to the Open Air event. It'll be a nice day out, and it'll be great to see Basil there. I think Toffy liked him!"

Hundreds of people visit the festival each year, with the 2024 event seeing Britain's Got Talent icon and avid hi-vis vest enthusiast, Viggo Venn, visit the market to help promote his show.

Norma Wardroper, from Trench, Shropshire, met Basil at his 'Basil's Brushes' market stall

Carol Chambers, 60, and Vada Dellicompagni, aged four, from Penkridge, visited the stall to say hi to the fox. Carol said: "We are going to the Open Air Festival. We actually have VIP tickets.

"We can't wait to see Basil."

The fox's celebrity seemingly knows no bounds, as the MP for Stone, Penkridge and Great Wyrley Gavin Williamson even stopped by to meet his childhood hero.

Even former cabinet minister Gavin Williamson MP came to visit his childhood hero

Mr Williamson said: "I must confess I only came down to buy a dog bed, I wasn't expecting to bump into a celebrity from my childhood. I remember watching him on television!

"This market is always one of those special places that you arrive not wanting anything and leave with something. For Basil to be here too, all the way from London, it's fantastic."

Jojo Partridge was a huge fan of Mr Brush

The Open Air Festival takes place from August 22 to August 24, with tickets available from the event website or alternatively by visiting Trudy's Sweet Shop, on Crown Bridge, where physical tickets can be purchased.

Basil Brush will appear at the event on Sunday, August 24, as will Boney M, The Weather Girls, The Real Thing and many more.