Music lovers headbanging in their hatchbacks at drive-in gig

The first Shropshire Drive-In event at the West Mid Showground, a live music concert, went down well with visitors who were beeping their horns and flashing their lights along to the beat.

Local bands Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Ego Friendly and The Vertigo Band performed, and Zoom Food were on hand to allow people to order refreshments straight to their vehicles.

The event, sponsored by Aaron & Partners solicitors, sold out in just a few days and was the first live concert drive-in across the Midlands since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Shropshire Festivals director of fun Beth Heath said: "At a time when people are really anxious about being out and about but are yearning for entertainment beyond their screens at home, we think our range of drive-in events are the perfect solution. Looking around at the drive-in on Saturday we saw happy, carefree faces, people enjoying delicious food and good coffee and boogieing in their cars – it was absolutely wonderful to see. If you are craving something different, book a ticket to one of our upcoming gigs – music, performance or comedy – and treat yourself to an evening out in the safety of your car.”

Next up is a drive-in comedy night at the showground on Friday starring Paul McCaffrey (Live at the Apollo), Tom Deacon (BBC Radio 1), and Vikki Stone (The John Bishop Show) - with Karen Bayley as MC. On Saturday there will be a matinee and evening performances of ‘The Most Spectacular Show’ with a cast that includes west end singers, dancers who have toured the world, world-class acrobats and Britain's Got Talent finalists.

A major coup for Shropshire Festivals has been securing the smash hit sell out tour - ABBA The Story, for July 18, starring Sheena Beckett as Agnetha and Sarah Fearnley as Anni-Frid (Frida).