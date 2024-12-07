JB Gill scores 39 during Strictly semi-final as show celebrates his birthday

JLS singer JB Gill and dancer Lauren Oakley have scored 39 points on Strictly Come Dancing after being praised for an “absolutely amazing” performance during the show’s semi-final.

Gill, who is celebrating his 38th birthday, received a cake with his face on it from his former dance partner Amy Dowden and professional Kai Widdrington after his paso doble to Requiem For A Tower by Clint Mansell.

Judge Motsi Mabuse said of their dance: “The pressure is on, but the pressure we didn’t feel on you, because that dance was absolutely amazing.

“That was the best birthday present you could give yourself. I love the momentum in that. I love the strength in that.”

Anton Du Beke told Gill: “You embodied the narrative through the dance, through what you were doing, and through your commitment to the story of the dance.”

Gill had been dancing with Welsh professional Dowden on the BBC One show until she had to leave the competition early following an injury.

Earlier on Saturday’s programme, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec kicked off the semi-final with a salsa to Something New by Girls Aloud.

The pair were awarded 35 points by the judges with Shirley Ballas calling the dance a “beautiful performance”.

The judges also said the two could improve upon their transitions and lifts.

Elsewhere, comedian Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell performed a Charleston to When You’re Smiling by The Blue Vipers Of Brooklyn and were awarded 33 points by the judges.