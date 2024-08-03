Adele pauses first Munich concert to take off part of her dress after heavy rain

Adele had to pause her first show in Munich to take off part of her dress after the arena was hit with heavy rain.

The British singer, 36, is performing a 10-date string of gigs in the German city this month in a bespoke arena with capacity for 80,000 people per night.

Videos, widely circulated online, show two women taking the train from Adele’s dark blue floor-length dress while the Someone Like You singer addresses the crowd.

The singer says: “Sadly I have to take this gorgeous floor train off because it’s wet and heavy.”

She adds: “At least it’s not thunder and lightning. I got a weather update so they said it wasn’t going to be raining top of the show, so I thought let me wear this dress with this enormous train on it like a right fanny.”

The train was visibly dripping as Adele’s two helpers carried the material off stage.

It comes after the singer announced she will take a “big break” from music after her run of upcoming shows.

She told German broadcaster ZDF: “My tank is quite empty at the minute. I don’t have any plans for new music at all.

“I want a big break after all this and I think I want to do other creative things just for a little while.”

The singer last performed in mainland Europe in 2016 and last played in the UK in July 2022 at the British Summer Time festival (BST) in Hyde Park.

Later in the year Adele will conclude her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.