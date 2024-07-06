Brad Pitt brings star power to Silverstone ahead of British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt brought star power to the Silverstone racing circuit ahead of qualifying for the British Grand Prix.

The Hollywood actor, 60, is filming scenes of him racing an adapted Formula Two car in between practice sessions this weekend for his upcoming Formula One blockbuster, titled F1.

Pitt was pictured signing items and taking pictures with fans on Saturday as he arrived before practice session three.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris filming their formula one movie during the British Grand Prix 2023 (Tim Goode/PA)

He wore a quilted cream jacket over a white T-shirt, with cream tourers and a tartan-patterned cream bucket hat.

The project, which is being co-produced by Sir Lewis Hamilton, will see Pitt play veteran driver Sonny Hayes, who is returning to the F1 grid after a long absence.

Pitt and his co-star, British actor Damson Idris – who plays rookie team-mate Joshua Pierce – lined up with 20 competing drivers before last year’s race at Silverstone, and the two are due to be on the grid again before Sunday’s event.

Filming for the movie was delayed amid the US actors’ and writers’ strike.

Brad Pitt arrives ahead of practice 3 of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit (David Davies/PA)

F1 chiefs hope the film – which will be released on June 25 next year – will follow the popularity of Netflix’s Drive To Survive series.

A teaser is to be released before Sunday’s race.

In the final practice session on Saturday, George Russell battled through the rain to lead Sir Lewis and Lando Norris to a British one-two-three.

Qualifying for Sunday’s 52-lap race starts at 3pm.

On Friday night, F1 fans were treated to a performance by grime star Stormzy as part of the weekend’s star-studded music line-up.

After performances by DJ Jordss and rapper Ghetts, Stormzy closed the show with a selection of his hits including Vossi Bop, Shut Up and Crown.

On Saturday, fans will be able to tune into DJ Pete Tong playing his Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and the Essential Orchestra.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will perform the national anthem before the big race on Sunday.

The actress and singer, 49, said she feels “deeply privileged” to sing at Silverstone as she is “immensely proud” of her British roots.

Drum and bass act Rudimental are set to close the weekend with a live performance.