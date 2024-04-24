Venue revealed for Radio 2 In The Park 2024

Radio 2 In The Park will travel to Preston for the 2024 event, it has been announced.

BBC Radio 2’s flagship live music festival will take place in Moor Park in the Lancashire city on September 7 and 8.

The news was revealed by Gaby Roslin on Wednesday’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show as she filled in for Zoe Ball following the death of Ball’s mother, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

The full artist line-up for the event will be revealed in early June.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “I’m delighted that this year’s Radio 2 In The Park will take place in Preston.

“Following last year’s epic extravaganza in Leicester, we can’t wait to head north with our fantastic family of Radio 2 presenters, as well as some of the most loved music artists on the planet, to party with the good people of Lancashire!”

Adrian Phillips, chief executive at Preston City Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome the BBC to Preston with Radio 2’s flagship live music event, Radio 2 In the Park.

“As this year’s host city, we’re really excited to be staging two jam-packed days, full of incredible live performances from some of the music world’s biggest stars.

“This is a brilliant coup for Preston and will be a huge boost for the city. We can’t wait to hear who the line-up is for this year and to welcome thousands of Radio 2 listeners to proud Preston!”

Radio 2 In The Park was held in Leicester in 2023 and featured Tears For Fears and Kylie Minogue.

The event was due to be held in Leeds in September 2022, but it was cancelled following the death of the Queen.