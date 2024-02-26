Sting attends Dune: Part Two premiere 40 years after appearing in 1984 version

Sting attended the Dune: Part Two premiere in New York almost 40 years on from his appearance in David Lynch’s version of the film.

The 72-year-old co-founder of rock band The Police opted to wear a long black over coat at the event, held at Lincoln Centre Plaza, which he attended alongside his daughter Mickey Sumner.

The singer starred as villain Feyd Rautha Harkonnen in the 1984 film, a role now taken by American actor Austin Butler.

Sting and Mickey Sumner attend the premiere of Dune: Part Two, at Lincoln Centre Plaza (Evan Agostini/AP)

Speaking to the Associated Press about Lynch’s film, he said: “We tried to cram far too much into it, but I still enjoy that one as well. It was a long time ago.”

Discussing what it is like to be able to watch a new version of the film, he added: “It’s wonderful. I mean, I’m looking forward to seeing Austin playing my role, which is fantastic. You know, I could have played his dad, actually.”

Zendaya stars as Chani (Evan Agostini/AP)

US actress Zendaya also took to the carpet and wore a cream long-sleeved gown with a see-through panel that showcased her torso.

The floor-length ensemble also featured gold textured elements toward the bottom of the dress.

Timothee Chalamet (Evan Agostini/AP)

Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated sequel sees Zendaya, 27, return to her role as Chani alongside Timothee Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides, as he takes revenge on those who conspired to destroy his family.

Wonka star Chalamet, 28, opted for leather-look black trousers, a beige top and sunglasses for the event.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the premiere (Evan Agostini/AP)

Elsewhere, Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Paul’s sister in the film, wore a gold-coloured gown that featured a sheer black layer with a halter neck that was cinched in at the waist.

Cast members including Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgard and Lea Seydoux also attended the premiere.

Florence Pugh and Lea Seydoux (Evan Agostini/AP)

Dune: Part One was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six, including for original score, visual effects, cinematography and editing.

Dune: Part Two is released in cinemas on March 1.